Nathanael Russell, PA-C
Overview
Nathanael Russell, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodinville, WA.
Nathanael Russell works at
Locations
UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah17638 140th Ave Ne, Woodinville, WA 98072 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was able to get a last minute annual exam appointment with Nathanael. I've been putting it off and I wanted to take care of it before the end of the year. Nathan was friendly and pleasant. We had a good chat (and a few laughs) during my visit. Looking at the numbers, he provided a recommendation and a short-term plan for me to make sure I keep the numbers in check. I'll be following up with him in the coming month(s).
About Nathanael Russell, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1912354119
Nathanael Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Nathanael Russell using Healthline FindCare.
Nathanael Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

