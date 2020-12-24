Dr. Goodlow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathaniel Goodlow, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Goodlow, PHD is a Psychologist in San Leandro, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 433 Callan Ave Ste 307, San Leandro, CA 94577 Directions (510) 310-6994
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
my husband and I have been seeing Dr. Goodlow for 3 months and we were overjoyed to find a black married therapist with children. His life experience and professional expertise has helped us navigate tricky family dynamics. Our marriage is blooming as a result of his guidance.
About Dr. Nathaniel Goodlow, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1528278561
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodlow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
