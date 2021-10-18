Nativel Collins, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nativel Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nativel Collins, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tupelo, MS.
Advanced Diabetes Management Center, Tupelo, Ms499 Gloster Creek Vlg Ste H9, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 842-0184
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Very nice staff and Dr. Nat is great!!! He’s very friendly and caring. Always insightful about everything. Best Endocrinologist I’ve ever seen.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
NPI: 1437162690
Nativel Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nativel Collins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nativel Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Nativel Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nativel Collins.
