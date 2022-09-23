See All Physicians Assistants in Norwood, MA
Naura Shah, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (110)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Naura Shah, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Norwood, MA. 

Naura Shah works at Dermatology Associates LLC - Norwood, MA in Norwood, MA with other offices in Foxborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates LLC - Norwood, MA
    128 Carnegie Row Ste 202, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 762-5858
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates LLC - Foxborough
    9 Payson Rd Ste 225, Foxborough, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 762-5858

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Melanoma
Microdermabrasion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (108)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 23, 2022
    She is wonderful. Explains everything to you. She is kind and respectful to her patients.
    Ann B — Sep 23, 2022
    Photo: Naura Shah, PA-C
    About Naura Shah, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417388711
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

