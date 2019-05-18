Dr. Nava Goldenholz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldenholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nava Goldenholz, PHD
Dr. Nava Goldenholz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sunrise, FL.
Nava Goldenholz Ph.d. P.A.3132 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 742-0797
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1295895589
Dr. Goldenholz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldenholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenholz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenholz.
