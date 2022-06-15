Nedra Kane, CNS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nedra Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nedra Kane, CNS
Overview of Nedra Kane, CNS
Nedra Kane, CNS is a Neurology Specialist in Middletown, OH.
Nedra Kane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Nedra Kane's Office Locations
-
1
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Atrium Medical Center200 Medical Center Dr Ste 325, Middletown, OH 45005 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nedra Kane?
Was a little scared about visit because of problems I'm having. Was put at ease with nurse practioner Nedra Kane. Offi e runs very well.
About Nedra Kane, CNS
- Neurology
- English
- 1063853034
Frequently Asked Questions
Nedra Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Nedra Kane using Healthline FindCare.
Nedra Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nedra Kane works at
2 patients have reviewed Nedra Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nedra Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nedra Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nedra Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.