Dr. Bulchandani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neel Bulchandani, DC
Overview
Dr. Neel Bulchandani, DC is a Chiropractor in Redding, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 999 Mission de Oro Dr Ste 109, Redding, CA 96003 Directions (530) 646-8379
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bulchandani?
I’ve seen lots of chiropractors in my years, but none so thorough and his adjustments that stay in place. Kinds and gentle, yet serious about healing!
About Dr. Neel Bulchandani, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1972753796
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulchandani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulchandani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bulchandani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bulchandani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.