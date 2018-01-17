Dr. Neel Gupta, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neel Gupta, OD is an Optometrist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.
Kc Eye Specialists Mds PC9009 Roe Ave, Prairie Village, KS 66207 Directions (913) 642-2212
Noyce Family Eye Care Inc.8801 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 599-4878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantica
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Avesis
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been a patient of Dr Gupta for 2 years now. She is very thorough in her examinations and treatment of eye care. She is pleasant, funny and professional. Each time I visit the office it has been clean well organized and the retail personnel is fantastic! Dr. Gupta always has a smile on her face and greets everyone with friendliness and respect. What I find quite good about her personality is she is always able to greet each of her patients by name. What a GREAT eye care professional!!
- Optometry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1245206218
Education & Certifications
- Illinois College of Optometry
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
