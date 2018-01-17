Overview of Dr. Neel Gupta, OD

Dr. Neel Gupta, OD is an Optometrist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.



Dr. Gupta works at Kc Eye Specialists Mds PC in Prairie Village, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.