Neelofar Noori, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Neelofar Noori, NP
Neelofar Noori, NP is a Cardiology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Phoenix and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Neelofar Noori's Office Locations
Office9394 Big Horn Blvd Fl 2, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 735-4965
Sacramento Gastroenterology Medical Group3941 J St Ste 450, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 736-2323Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Neelofar Noori, NP
- Cardiology
- 6 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Pashto, Persian and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Sutter Medical Group, Ampla Health
- University of Phoenix
