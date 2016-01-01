See All Cardiologists in Elk Grove, CA
Neelofar Noori, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Neelofar Noori, NP

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Neelofar Noori, NP

Neelofar Noori, NP is a Cardiology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Phoenix and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Neelofar Noori works at Office in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tin Nguyen, MD
Dr. Tin Nguyen, MD
4.5 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Timothy Lee, MD
Dr. Timothy Lee, MD
4.4 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Catharine Malmsten, MD
Dr. Catharine Malmsten, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Neelofar Noori's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    9394 Big Horn Blvd Fl 2, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 735-4965
  2. 2
    Sacramento Gastroenterology Medical Group
    3941 J St Ste 450, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 736-2323
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Neelofar Noori?

    Photo: Neelofar Noori, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Neelofar Noori, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Neelofar Noori to family and friends

    Neelofar Noori's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Neelofar Noori

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Neelofar Noori, NP.

    About Neelofar Noori, NP

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Pashto, Persian and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962907907
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Sutter Medical Group, Ampla Health
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Phoenix
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Neelofar Noori, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Neelofar Noori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Neelofar Noori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Neelofar Noori has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Neelofar Noori.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Neelofar Noori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Neelofar Noori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Neelofar Noori, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.