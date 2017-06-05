See All Nurse Practitioners in Fresno, CA
Neeraj Juneja, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Neeraj Juneja, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Neeraj Juneja, NP

Neeraj Juneja, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA. 

Neeraj Juneja works at Clinica Sierra Vista in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Neelia Miller, NP
Neelia Miller, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Linda Moore, FNP
Linda Moore, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Neeraj Juneja's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Millbrook CHC
    7202 N Millbrook Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 457-6950
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Neeraj Juneja?

    Jun 05, 2017
    She is the best health care professional in Fresno area. I have been living in this area for more than 9 years and have been to different professionals (including Kaiser) regarding health issues. . I have never ever received such a great health related service from any other health care professional. She is the best and knows what she does! Glad to have her as our family's primary physician.
    Gurpreet Kingra in Fresno, CA — Jun 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Neeraj Juneja, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Neeraj Juneja, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Neeraj Juneja to family and friends

    Neeraj Juneja's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Neeraj Juneja

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Neeraj Juneja, NP.

    About Neeraj Juneja, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154787786
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Neeraj Juneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Neeraj Juneja works at Clinica Sierra Vista in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Neeraj Juneja’s profile.

    Neeraj Juneja has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Neeraj Juneja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Neeraj Juneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Neeraj Juneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Neeraj Juneja, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.