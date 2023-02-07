Neerja Sethi, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Neerja Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Neerja Sethi, NP
Neerja Sethi, NP is a Pain Management Specialist in Gilbert, AZ.
Gilbert Center for Family Medicine652 E Warner Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 672-2175Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 2:00pm
Ive noticed a change with this provider and was seriously thinking of changing Dr.'s. Wait time is much better and front office seems to be more helpful and knowledgeble.
Neerja Sethi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Neerja Sethi using Healthline FindCare.
Neerja Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
246 patients have reviewed Neerja Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Neerja Sethi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Neerja Sethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Neerja Sethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.