Dr. Neeta Singla, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
1.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Neeta Singla, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. Singla works at Pulmonary Clinic of Northwest Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Clinic of Northwest Houston
    11720 FM 1960 RD W, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 955-1012

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Partial Lung Collapse
Asthma
Sleep Apnea

Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Neeta Singla, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386611549
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex Med Sch
    Residency
    • U Tex Med Sch
    Internship
    • Frankford
    Medical Education
    • LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neeta Singla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singla works at Pulmonary Clinic of Northwest Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Singla’s profile.

    Dr. Singla has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Singla. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

