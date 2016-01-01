Overview

Dr. Neeta Singla, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Singla works at Pulmonary Clinic of Northwest Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.