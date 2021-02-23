Dr. Neil Applebaum, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applebaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Applebaum, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Neil Applebaum, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Locations
Parent Resource , Pa1000 N Hiatus Rd Ste 110, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 441-5130
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
We have been with Dr. Applebaum for a few years now. He has helped my son, so much. He connects so well with kids. He got us through some tough times. We owe him a lot. Thank you Dr. A
About Dr. Neil Applebaum, PSY.D
- Adolescent Psychology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1902906167
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Philadelphia State Hospital
- School of Medicine
- York University
