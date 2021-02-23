Overview

Dr. Neil Applebaum, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Applebaum works at The Parent Resource, PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.