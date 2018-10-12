Neil Colan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Neil Colan, EDD
Overview
Neil Colan, EDD is a Psychologist in Hallowell, ME.
Neil Colan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Brain Clinic of Central Maine LLC93 Second St, Hallowell, ME 04347 Directions (207) 626-0025
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Neil Colan?
Our son has been seeing Dr. Colan for over 5 years. He has helped him grow from an angry anxious child to a young man who properly functions in middle school without complaint from teacher's, and is able to function at home without outbursts, tantrums, etc... Dr. Colan goes out of his way to check in with our son's pediatrician. Dr. Colan has also coached my husband and I in handling the day-to-day issues that arise concerning our son. I cannot praise Dr. Colan enough for helping our family.
About Neil Colan, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1568548881
Frequently Asked Questions
Neil Colan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Neil Colan works at
4 patients have reviewed Neil Colan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Neil Colan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Neil Colan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Neil Colan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.