See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Neil Margolis, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Neil Margolis, OD

Optometry
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Neil Margolis, OD

Dr. Neil Margolis, OD is an Optometrist in Arlington Heights, IL. 

Dr. Margolis works at Visual Symptoms Treatment Center, Arlington Heights, IL in Arlington Heights, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Gustafson, OD
Dr. Thomas Gustafson, OD
4.9 (790)
View Profile

Dr. Margolis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Neil W. Margolis & Associates
    3250 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 109, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 255-1040
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Northwest Rehabilitation
    1120 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 255-1040

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Margolis?

Oct 02, 2020
My daughter was diagnosed with Occular Dysfunction when she was in the middle of third grade by Dr Margolis. She struggled for her first several years of school not being able to read. The school suggested a possible ADD diagnosis but as a Child Adolescent Therapist I knew different. My daughter received a year of Vision Therapy through Dr Margolis office... Alexis met with her. Our insurance wouldn’t cover it but we took a chance that this would help. Well my daughter is a Freshman in College , graduated from High School with State Honors and I want to say because of that year commitment of vision therapy it completely changed the trajectory of her life. I didn’t do a health grades review before because honestly sometimes we do things to try to help our kids and we never know if it will help our children or not. Dr Margolis and his team made a difference to my daughter’s life and I will always be thankful for that. He is thee best!
Christine Pierozzi Matusek — Oct 02, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Neil Margolis, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Neil Margolis, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Margolis to family and friends

Dr. Margolis' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Margolis

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Neil Margolis, OD.

About Dr. Neil Margolis, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053477083
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Margolis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Margolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Margolis works at Visual Symptoms Treatment Center, Arlington Heights, IL in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Margolis’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Neil Margolis, OD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.