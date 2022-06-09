Dr. Neil Schwartz, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Schwartz, DC
Dr. Neil Schwartz, DC is a Chiropractor in Warner Robins, GA.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Chiropractic Care & Rehabilitation LLC2811 Watson Blvd Ste 3, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 971-4110
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I started seeing Dr. Neil after a bad fall last September. I've seen him almost weekly since then and he has been a GODsend! I was terrified to see a chiro, heard horror stories. He was reassuring and I'd go to no one else. So personable and so caring. No one else around like him at all.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1790869972
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.