Dr. Neil Wilson, PHD
Dr. Neil Wilson, PHD is a Psychologist in Teaneck, NJ.
- 1 800 Catalpa Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 836-3032
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
Wilson is an excellent psychotherapist who has helped me and various associations over many years. I recommend him without reservation.
- Psychology
- English
- 1003824947
