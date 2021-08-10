Nelda Bowers, LP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nelda Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nelda Bowers, LP
Overview
Nelda Bowers, LP is a Psychologist in Doylestown, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 605 Farm Ln, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 348-3379
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Capital Blue Cross
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Nell helped my son to come out of his shell and feel much more confident. He was able to let go of a lot of emotional trauma and work on becoming the person he wants to be. I'm grateful for her help.
About Nelda Bowers, LP
- Psychology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas
Nelda Bowers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Nelda Bowers accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nelda Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nelda Bowers speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Nelda Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nelda Bowers.
