Nellie Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nellie Simon, ARNP
Overview of Nellie Simon, ARNP
Nellie Simon, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Des Moines, IA.
Nellie Simon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Nellie Simon's Office Locations
-
1
Mercyone Grand Ave. Family Medicine Clinic1525 Grand Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Directions (515) 226-0112
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nellie Simon?
I feel so blessed to have found Dr. Nellie. She makes me feel more comfortable than any other doctor ever has. I’ve battled with depression and anxiety for a long time and she is the first doctor to give me something that actually truly works for me. She is extremely thorough and really takes her time and explains things well. I’ve been recommending her to all my family and friends. I just switched my husband over from his doctor to her and he felt much better with her. I can’t believe the couple of bad reviews she has gotten. They don’t sound like her at all. I advise ignoring those and at least giving her a shot! I’m glad I did!!!
About Nellie Simon, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104375922
Frequently Asked Questions
Nellie Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nellie Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nellie Simon works at
12 patients have reviewed Nellie Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nellie Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nellie Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nellie Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.