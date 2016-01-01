Nelly Okere accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nelly Okere, FNP-C
Overview of Nelly Okere, FNP-C
Nelly Okere, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Nelly Okere works at
Nelly Okere's Office Locations
Aspire Health2455 Dunstan Rd Apt 360, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (832) 786-4970
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Nelly Okere, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326580705
Nelly Okere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nelly Okere works at
Nelly Okere has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nelly Okere.
