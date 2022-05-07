Dr. Dorta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson Dorta, PHD
Overview of Dr. Nelson Dorta, PHD
Dr. Nelson Dorta, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Mount Kisco, NY.
Dr. Dorta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dorta's Office Locations
-
1
Power Learning49 Smith Ave, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (917) 539-6424
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dorta?
He is considered the best neuropsychologist in WestChester /Manhattan by our pediatrician group. He was caring and thorough and helped us greatly with our son with Autism. I can’t recommend him highly enough
About Dr. Nelson Dorta, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1629130695
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorta works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.