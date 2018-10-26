Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson Flores, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nelson Flores, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Ana, CA.
Dr. Flores works at
Locations
Psychological Assessment Services2107 N Broadway Ste 207, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Directions (714) 972-0040
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flores is a beautiful human being, not just a great doctor, truly cares for his patients, I wish him and all his family the best in life!
About Dr. Nelson Flores, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1831237981
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
