Nelson Meaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nelson Meaker, PA-C
Overview
Nelson Meaker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bangor, ME.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 133 Corporate Dr Ste 5, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 942-7650
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Nelson Meaker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1497751812
Frequently Asked Questions
Nelson Meaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Nelson Meaker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nelson Meaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nelson Meaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nelson Meaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.