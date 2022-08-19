See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Nelson Villar, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Nelson Villar, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Nelson Villar, APRN

Nelson Villar, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. 

Nelson Villar works at Preventive and Primary Care Medical Center Inc in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Nelson Villar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Preventive and Primary Care Medical Center Inc
    10250 SW 56th St Ste C101, Miami, FL 33165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 558-8901

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Nelson Villar?

Aug 19, 2022
Es muy profesional. Tiene un trato muy cercano que permite sentirse en familia. Las cualidades de él hacen que las personas confien en que saldrán curados y con un buen diagnóstico. Lo recomiendo totalmente.
Aryamne Serrano — Aug 19, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Nelson Villar, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Nelson Villar, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Nelson Villar to family and friends

Nelson Villar's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Nelson Villar

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nelson Villar, APRN.

About Nelson Villar, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1669025904
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Nelson Villar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Nelson Villar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nelson Villar works at Preventive and Primary Care Medical Center Inc in Miami, FL. View the full address on Nelson Villar’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Nelson Villar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nelson Villar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nelson Villar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nelson Villar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Nelson Villar, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.