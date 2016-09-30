See All Physicians Assistants in Rancho Mirage, CA
Nero Akpowowo, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Nero Akpowowo, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Nero Akpowowo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rancho Mirage, CA. 

Nero Akpowowo works at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eisenhower Health
    39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste W201, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 834-3564
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nero Akpowowo?

    Sep 30, 2016
    I just seen him in the emergency room tonight at Desert Hospital in Palm Springs California He was very nice, he listened well and acted caring about my situation. Very friendly and sweet. I had a question about my prescription so I had to come back to the hospital, he saw me me in the waiting room when he was getting off of his lunch break, he approached me and said your still here? I don't believe that hardly any other medical staff would care enough to check on a person, very refreshing!
    Stephanie Santos in Palm Springs California — Sep 30, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nero Akpowowo, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Nero Akpowowo, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nero Akpowowo to family and friends

    Nero Akpowowo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nero Akpowowo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nero Akpowowo, PA-C.

    About Nero Akpowowo, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326202227
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nero Akpowowo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nero Akpowowo works at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Nero Akpowowo’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Nero Akpowowo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nero Akpowowo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nero Akpowowo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nero Akpowowo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nero Akpowowo, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.