Ngozi Nnaji, FNP
Overview of Ngozi Nnaji, FNP
Ngozi Nnaji, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, NC.
Ngozi Nnaji works at
Ngozi Nnaji's Office Locations
Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan612 Mocksville Ave # 3, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (980) 369-3543
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Ngozi Nnaji, FNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Igbo
- Female
- 1346461431
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Ngozi Nnaji accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.

Ngozi Nnaji speaks Igbo.
