Ngozi Nnaji, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Ngozi Nnaji, FNP

Ngozi Nnaji, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, NC. 

Ngozi Nnaji works at Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ngozi Nnaji's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan
    612 Mocksville Ave # 3, Salisbury, NC 28144
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    About Ngozi Nnaji, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Igbo
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1346461431
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

