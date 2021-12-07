Nicholas Brookins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Nicholas Brookins, FNP
Overview of Nicholas Brookins, FNP
Nicholas Brookins, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
Nicholas Brookins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Nicholas Brookins' Office Locations
-
1
Comfort Care Family Practice5799 Stetson Hills Blvd Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80917 Directions (719) 471-2273
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicholas Brookins?
He is truly an amazing Dr!!! He is very down to earth and blunt. He will tell you what is wrong and how to fix it. Also, he listens unlike a certain cardiologist here who didn't even spend 2 minutes in the room and was VERY VERY RUDE. I would recommend Dr Brookins to anyone!!!
About Nicholas Brookins, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215283098
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicholas Brookins accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicholas Brookins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicholas Brookins works at
6 patients have reviewed Nicholas Brookins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Brookins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Brookins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Brookins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.