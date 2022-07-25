Nicholas Deak, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicholas Deak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicholas Deak, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nicholas Deak, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Nicholas Deak works at
Locations
-
1
Union Health Center160 W 26th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 924-2510Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicholas Deak?
Excellent
About Nicholas Deak, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1194174037
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicholas Deak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nicholas Deak accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicholas Deak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicholas Deak works at
Nicholas Deak speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Nicholas Deak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Deak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Deak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Deak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.