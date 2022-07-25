See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Nicholas Deak, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Nicholas Deak, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Nicholas Deak works at Union Health Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Union Health Center
    160 W 26th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 924-2510
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 25, 2022
Excellent
Niurka M — Jul 25, 2022
    About Nicholas Deak, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194174037
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicholas Deak, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicholas Deak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicholas Deak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicholas Deak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicholas Deak works at Union Health Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Nicholas Deak’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Nicholas Deak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Deak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Deak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Deak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

