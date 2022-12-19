Dr. Nicholas Doninger, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doninger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Doninger, PHD
Dr. Nicholas Doninger, PHD is a Psychologist in Dayton, OH.
Health Psychology Associates30 E Apple St Ste 6254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This visit included an "intake" interview and a subjective test. "Treatment" will come with the follow-up visit in a few weeks. Therefore my comments here must be taken as preliminary. I am sure you understand.
- Psychology
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Doninger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doninger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doninger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Doninger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doninger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doninger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doninger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.