Nicholas Eley, MSPA

Neurosurgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Nicholas Eley, MSPA

Nicholas Eley, MSPA is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Nicholas Eley works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nicholas Eley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 26, 2018
    Great provider. Took time to explain things and assist in pain management. Good listener.
    Nicole in Cottonwood , ID — Sep 26, 2018
    Photo: Nicholas Eley, MSPA
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nicholas Eley, MSPA.

    About Nicholas Eley, MSPA

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1699113753
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Bs In Biochemistry From Indiana State University
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicholas Eley, MSPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicholas Eley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicholas Eley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicholas Eley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicholas Eley works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Nicholas Eley’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Nicholas Eley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Eley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Eley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Eley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.