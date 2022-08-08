Nicholas Goodwin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nicholas Goodwin
Offers telehealth
Overview of Nicholas Goodwin
Nicholas Goodwin is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicholas Goodwin's Office Locations
- 1 1106 W Garland Ave, Spokane, WA 99205 Directions (509) 415-3507
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very well trained staff well trained in all areas as a arnp he should be qualified more than arnp for the knowledge he has
About Nicholas Goodwin
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467948471
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicholas Goodwin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicholas Goodwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Nicholas Goodwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Goodwin.
