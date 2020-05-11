Dr. Nicholas Graham, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Graham, OD
Dr. Nicholas Graham, OD is an Optometrist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Optometry.
Diversified Eyecare855 Sam Newell Rd Ste 203, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Very knowledgeable and informative. He diagnosed a medical condition during my eye exam before my PCP did that I have been seeing for years!
- Optometry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1104137447
- Ohio State University / College of Optometry
- Clafin University
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.