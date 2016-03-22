See All Dermatologists in Green Bay, WI
Nicholas Grimm, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Nicholas Grimm, PA

Dermatology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Nicholas Grimm, PA is a Dermatologist in Green Bay, WI. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas

Nicholas Grimm works at Forefront Dermatology - Green Bay in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Marinette, WI, Sturgeon Bay, WI and Oshkosh, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Green Bay
    715 Superior Rd Ste 120, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 406-9803
  2. 2
    Forefront Dermatology - Marinette
    3515 Murray St, Marinette, WI 54143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 732-0699
  3. 3
    Lakeside Surgical
    1843 Michigan St, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8240
  4. 4
    Plastic Surgery and Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic
    2353 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8240
  5. 5
    Aurora Medical Center Oshkosh
    855 N Westhaven Dr # 270, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Baycare Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Electrosurgery Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nicholas Grimm?

    Mar 22, 2016
    Dr. Grimm, was excellent. He diagnosed my problem provided great instructions on how to use the prescriptions; he wrote and provided me with information I can use in the future to keep my medical cost down. He also provided me with a follow-up appointment. The staff was very helpful and caring.
    Ted in Green Bay, WI — Mar 22, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nicholas Grimm, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Nicholas Grimm, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nicholas Grimm to family and friends

    Nicholas Grimm's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nicholas Grimm

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nicholas Grimm, PA.

    About Nicholas Grimm, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104023381
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicholas Grimm, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicholas Grimm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicholas Grimm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicholas Grimm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Nicholas Grimm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Grimm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Grimm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Grimm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nicholas Grimm, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.