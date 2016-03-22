Nicholas Grimm, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicholas Grimm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicholas Grimm, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nicholas Grimm, PA is a Dermatologist in Green Bay, WI. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Nicholas Grimm works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Green Bay715 Superior Rd Ste 120, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 406-9803
-
2
Forefront Dermatology - Marinette3515 Murray St, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (715) 732-0699
-
3
Lakeside Surgical1843 Michigan St, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Directions (920) 288-8240
-
4
Plastic Surgery and Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic2353 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 288-8240
-
5
Aurora Medical Center Oshkosh855 N Westhaven Dr # 270, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Directions (920) 288-8240
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicholas Grimm?
Dr. Grimm, was excellent. He diagnosed my problem provided great instructions on how to use the prescriptions; he wrote and provided me with information I can use in the future to keep my medical cost down. He also provided me with a follow-up appointment. The staff was very helpful and caring.
About Nicholas Grimm, PA
- Dermatology
- English
- 1104023381
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicholas Grimm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nicholas Grimm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicholas Grimm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicholas Grimm works at
6 patients have reviewed Nicholas Grimm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Grimm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Grimm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Grimm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.