Overview of Dr. Nicholas Hawker, OD

Dr. Nicholas Hawker, OD is an Optometrist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Optometry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Hawker works at D' Sol Optical in Jeffersonville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.