Dr. Nicholas Lofthouse, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicholas Lofthouse, PHD is a Counselor in Columbus, OH.
OSU/Harding Behavioral Medicine1670 Upham Dr, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-9600
- Aetna
He is a very good listener and partner in health. He gives actual tools to help.
- Counseling
- English
- 1831200922
Dr. Lofthouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lofthouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lofthouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lofthouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lofthouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.