Dr. Nicholas Mietus, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicholas Mietus, DO is a Dermatologist in Bartlesville, OK.
Hill Dermatology, 309 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74003
Accepts most major Health Plans.
Ive met him an his staff 3 times so far. He is kind. He listens. He helps. He is one of the best dermatologist I have had help me. His staff an him make you feel very comfortable no matter what the situation.
About Dr. Nicholas Mietus, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1306352422
Dr. Mietus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mietus works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mietus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mietus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mietus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mietus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.