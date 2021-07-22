Dr. Nicholas Motto, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Motto, OD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Motto, OD
Dr. Nicholas Motto, OD is an Optometrist in Manchester, CT.
Dr. Motto's Office Locations
New England Eye Care29 BUCKLAND ST, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 646-6655
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Motto is wonderful. He is patient and thorough, which is why my glasses are phenomenal. He provides really accurate prescriptions. There is no 'getting use to them' or 'the distance is fine but close up could be better'. The prescriptions are just really accurate. I recommend him highly. Additionally, the office staff are really nice and helpful.
About Dr. Nicholas Motto, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1861586562
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Motto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Motto accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Motto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.