Nicholas Ridolfi, PA-C
Overview
Nicholas Ridolfi, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Elkins Park, PA.
Locations
Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park60 Township Line Rd Fl 1, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6800
Einstein Healthcare Network8015 Frankford Ave Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19136 Directions (484) 622-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I had an injury earlier this year and saw P.A. Rudolfi for treatment. I received excellent care, and he was always able to respond to all my questions and concerns. My recovery was a success thanks to his recovery plan. My appointments always started on time. His assistant and staff were always helpful and courteous. I would recommend him to my family and friends.
About Nicholas Ridolfi, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
80 patients have reviewed Nicholas Ridolfi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Ridolfi.
