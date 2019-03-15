Nicholas Terranova accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicholas Terranova, LCSW
Overview
Nicholas Terranova, LCSW is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 219 S Bradford Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 598-4101
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicholas Terranova?
Nick Terranova has an uncanny ability to help me see myself in productive and helpful ways. HIs treatments quietly have help me retrain my mind (CBT) to see myself in an honest and sincere way. I've been through several counselors looking for "the one." I've found it in him. I've recommended him countless times and will continue to do so.
About Nicholas Terranova, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1104956978
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicholas Terranova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Nicholas Terranova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Terranova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Terranova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Terranova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.