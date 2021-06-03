Dr. Tesla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Tesla, OD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Tesla, OD
Dr. Nicholas Tesla, OD is an Optometrist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Tesla's Office Locations
Mt Lebanon Vision Center461 Cochran Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Directions (412) 341-1441
Eyeglass World7498 McKnight Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 364-3688
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Tesla is a true professional with over 50 yrs of combined experience. Too bad he is retiring, and some new young buck or lass will inherit his business. Dr. T has saved my eyes more times than I can rembeber. He is simply the best.
About Dr. Nicholas Tesla, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1265522148
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tesla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tesla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tesla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tesla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tesla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tesla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.