Dr. Nicholas Tornatore, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tornatore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Tornatore, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Tornatore, PHD is a Counselor in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Tornatore works at
Locations
-
1
Nicholas V Tornatore Mental Health Counselor PC585 Bay Ridge Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 745-2911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tornatore?
I travel from Staten Island to Brooklyn to see Dr. Tornatore, because he is THE best psychologist I have ever met. I started seeing a Psychologist many years ago in Brooklyn, and kept trying different doctors until I found one who genuinely listened, understood and guided me at the worst times of my life. During Covid 19, he offered skype, virtual visits etc, so that his patients could continue to get the needed help. When I had surgery hen offered phone visits with me as well. Dr. T is an asset to the medical community and is HIGHLY recommended by me.
About Dr. Nicholas Tornatore, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1093735052
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tornatore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tornatore works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tornatore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tornatore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tornatore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tornatore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.