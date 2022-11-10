See All Physicians Assistants in Des Moines, IA
Nicholas Vellema

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Nicholas Vellema is a Physician Assistant in Des Moines, IA. 

Nicholas Vellema works at UnityPoint Merle Hay Fmly Mdcn in Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Unitypoint Clinic
    4020 Merle Hay Rd Ste 100, Des Moines, IA 50310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 278-0949
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Nov 10, 2022
    Primary for over two years and an amazing doctor who goes above and beyond for his patients.
    C Thompson — Nov 10, 2022
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1871961789
    Nicholas Vellema is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicholas Vellema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicholas Vellema has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicholas Vellema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicholas Vellema works at UnityPoint Merle Hay Fmly Mdcn in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Nicholas Vellema’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Nicholas Vellema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Vellema.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Vellema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Vellema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

