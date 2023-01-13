See All Psychotherapists in Morris Plains, NJ
Nichole Diamond, LPC

Psychotherapy
5.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Nichole Diamond, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Morris Plains, NJ. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from California Southern University-Psyd.

Nichole Diamond works at Progressive Therapy Solutions, LLC in Morris Plains, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Progressive Therapy Solutions, LLC
    999 Tabor Rd Ste 2, Morris Plains, NJ 07950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 938-2722

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Compulsions Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Internal Family Systems Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CompPsych
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Meritain Health
    • Self Pay

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 13, 2023
    Nichole shows nothing but compassion and understanding. I always feel that she is truly listening to me and helps me see things in a different light. She creates a safe-feeling environment and makes it easy to talk things through. She is also well-versed in different techniques that have helped me go more deeply inward and make lasting changes. I feel very grateful for having found Nichole!!
    About Nichole Diamond, LPC

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467682963
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Morristown Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • California Southern University-Psyd
    Undergraduate School
    • Northeastern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nichole Diamond, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nichole Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nichole Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nichole Diamond works at Progressive Therapy Solutions, LLC in Morris Plains, NJ. View the full address on Nichole Diamond’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Nichole Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nichole Diamond.

