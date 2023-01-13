Nichole Diamond, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nichole Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nichole Diamond, LPC
Overview
Nichole Diamond, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Morris Plains, NJ. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from California Southern University-Psyd.
Locations
Progressive Therapy Solutions, LLC999 Tabor Rd Ste 2, Morris Plains, NJ 07950 Directions (908) 938-2722
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CompPsych
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Meritain Health
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
Nichole shows nothing but compassion and understanding. I always feel that she is truly listening to me and helps me see things in a different light. She creates a safe-feeling environment and makes it easy to talk things through. She is also well-versed in different techniques that have helped me go more deeply inward and make lasting changes. I feel very grateful for having found Nichole!!
About Nichole Diamond, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Medical Center
- California Southern University-Psyd
- Northeastern University
Frequently Asked Questions
