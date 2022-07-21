Nichole Schroder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nichole Schroder, ARNP
Nichole Schroder, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellevue, WA.
- 1 15585 Ne 24th St, Bellevue, WA 98007 Directions (888) 227-3312
- Cigna
- First Health
I recently had an aorta scare (recovered from aortic dissection 8 years ago). I wasn’t able to get in with my PCP (who also amazing), and Nichole got my meds sorted out, gave me clear steps to manage my situation. She doesn’t rush and asks great questions which leads to practical steps.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205916996
Nichole Schroder accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nichole Schroder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Nichole Schroder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nichole Schroder.
