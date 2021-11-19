See All Physicians Assistants in Round Rock, TX
Nichole Smith, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Nichole Smith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Round Rock, TX. 

Nichole Smith works at Family Medicine Associates of Round Rock in Round Rock, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine Associates of Round Rock
    7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 600, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-1995

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 19, 2021
Nichole is simply the best! She listens and has always taken the time for me, my immediate family and extended family. She truly cares about her patients.
Tracy Reynolds — Nov 19, 2021
Photo: Nichole Smith, PA-C
About Nichole Smith, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1053444679
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Nichole Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Nichole Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nichole Smith works at Family Medicine Associates of Round Rock in Round Rock, TX. View the full address on Nichole Smith’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Nichole Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nichole Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nichole Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nichole Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

