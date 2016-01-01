See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Nichole Waltz, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Nichole Waltz, PA-C

Nichole Waltz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

Nichole Waltz works at Novant Health Primary Care NoDa in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nichole Waltz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Primary Care NoDa
    416 E 36th St Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2229
    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Nichole Waltz, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1295995462
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nichole Waltz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nichole Waltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nichole Waltz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nichole Waltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nichole Waltz works at Novant Health Primary Care NoDa in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Nichole Waltz’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Nichole Waltz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nichole Waltz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nichole Waltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nichole Waltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

