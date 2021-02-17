Dr. Nick Giannaras, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giannaras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nick Giannaras, DC
Dr. Nick Giannaras, DC is a Chiropractor in Gastonia, NC. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Giannaras Chiropractic Center, Gastonia, NC1331 E Garrison Blvd Ste A, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 861-0224
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was out of town when I needed to see a Chiropractor "away from home". Daunted with the task, I prayed for God's guidance. I was SO blessed to find Nick. The only bad thing about my experience during the few visits I had to his office was leaving the state to return home knowing I couldn't keep him for future care. He pretty much ruined all Chiropractors for me. :) I had no idea how limited my range of motion was until he corrected me. He made me feel 10 years younger, and fixed something my own local Chiropractor had been working on for almost a year. THREE VISITS! Anyway, wanted to put out the word - if you live in the Gastonia area I AM JEALOUS. Enjoy!
- Chiropractic
- English, Greek
- 1992731293
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- University of Florida, Gainesville
Dr. Giannaras accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giannaras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giannaras speaks Greek.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Giannaras. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giannaras.
