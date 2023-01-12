See All Dermatologists in Vero Beach, FL
Nick Woltjen, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Nick Woltjen, PA-C

Dermatology
5.0 (163)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Nick Woltjen, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Vero Beach, FL. 

Nick Woltjen works at Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery and MedSpa
    5070 Florida # A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 261-9162
  2. 2
    Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery and MedSpa
    50 NE 26th Ave Ste A, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 261-9129

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acne Keloid
Acne Treatment
Acne
Acne Keloid
Acne Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Destruction of Premalignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Fractional Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fractional Non-Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
LED Light Treatment for Acne Chevron Icon
Male Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Severe Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 163 ratings
    Patient Ratings (163)
    5 Star
    (160)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nick Woltjen?

    Jan 12, 2023
    I was happy I choose to come to this office to get a laser consult. Nick really knows what he is doing and what he is talking about. He explains everything so well and makes it easy to understand. He also is not pushy or male you feel like he only cares about the money. He truly cares to get you to your goals and to give you the best results. I was also amazed to find out how many services they offer under one roof ! Its an amazing practice.
    Anonymous — Jan 12, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nick Woltjen, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Nick Woltjen, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nick Woltjen to family and friends

    Nick Woltjen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nick Woltjen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nick Woltjen, PA-C.

    About Nick Woltjen, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861827966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nick Woltjen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nick Woltjen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nick Woltjen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Nick Woltjen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    163 patients have reviewed Nick Woltjen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nick Woltjen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nick Woltjen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nick Woltjen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nick Woltjen, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.