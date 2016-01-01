See All Physicians Assistants in San Antonio, TX
Nickolas Garcia, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Nickolas Garcia, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.

Nickolas Garcia works at HILL COUNTRY PAIN ASSOCIATES PA in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    14800 San Pedro Ave Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 582-6600
    20658 Stone Oak Pkwy Unit 108, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 403-3220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Medication Management
Osteoporosis
Pain Disorder
Medication Management
Osteoporosis
Pain Disorder

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Nickolas Garcia, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497155386
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nickolas Garcia, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nickolas Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nickolas Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nickolas Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nickolas Garcia works at HILL COUNTRY PAIN ASSOCIATES PA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Nickolas Garcia’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Nickolas Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nickolas Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nickolas Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nickolas Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

