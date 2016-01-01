Dr. Beckles accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicola Beckles, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nicola Beckles, PHD is a Psychologist in Amityville, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 221 Broadway Ste 201C, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (718) 390-8815
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicola Beckles, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1043421381
Frequently Asked Questions
